NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;49;27;16;6;60;168;156

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;49;23;20;6;52;135;147

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;51;29;18;4;62;159;134

Minnesota;49;25;21;3;53;137;140

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;49;22;19;8;52;167;157

St. Louis;48;21;22;5;47;134;148

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;51;29;18;4;62;156;138

Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156

Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148

Arizona;49;23;22;4;50;131;140

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT

Arizona 3, Ottawa 2

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Detroit 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

No games scheduled

College poll

NCAA Division I

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20 and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. St. Cloud St. (46);17-3-2;996;2

2. Massachusetts (4);18-4-0;941;1

3. Ohio St.;15-5-4;864;4

4. Denver;14-4-3;855;3

5. Minn.-Duluth;14-6-2;811;5

6. Quinnipiac;17-5-1;742;7

7. MSU-Mankato;19-6-1;701;6

8. Northeastern;15-5-1;670;8

9. Bowling Green;16-6-3;507;9

10. Clarkson;16-6-0;493;14

11. Notre Dame;13-8-2;468;12

12. Cornell;11-5-1;439;15

13. W. Michigan;13-8-1;422;10

14. Providence;13-7-4;402;11

15. Penn St.;13-9-2;261;13

16. Union;11-6-4;259;16

17. Arizona St.;16-9-1;227;17

18. Lake Superior;15-7-2;179;18

19. UMass Lowell;13-8-1;118;NR

20. Yale;9-6-3;52;19

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 46, Harvard 25, Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7, American International 5, Air Force 1, Bemidji State 1.

Prep

MHSHL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Fremont at Lincoln, ppd.

