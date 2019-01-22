NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;48;29;17;2;60;168;137
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;49;27;16;6;60;168;156
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;49;23;20;6;52;135;147
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;51;29;18;4;62;159;134
Minnesota;49;25;21;3;53;137;140
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;49;22;19;8;52;167;157
St. Louis;48;21;22;5;47;134;148
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;51;29;18;4;62;156;138
Vancouver;50;23;21;6;52;145;156
Anaheim;50;21;20;9;51;119;148
Arizona;49;23;22;4;50;131;140
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
San Jose 7, Washington 6, OT
Arizona 3, Ottawa 2
Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Detroit 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
No games scheduled
College poll
NCAA Division I
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20 and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. St. Cloud St. (46);17-3-2;996;2
2. Massachusetts (4);18-4-0;941;1
3. Ohio St.;15-5-4;864;4
4. Denver;14-4-3;855;3
5. Minn.-Duluth;14-6-2;811;5
6. Quinnipiac;17-5-1;742;7
7. MSU-Mankato;19-6-1;701;6
8. Northeastern;15-5-1;670;8
9. Bowling Green;16-6-3;507;9
10. Clarkson;16-6-0;493;14
11. Notre Dame;13-8-2;468;12
12. Cornell;11-5-1;439;15
13. W. Michigan;13-8-1;422;10
14. Providence;13-7-4;402;11
15. Penn St.;13-9-2;261;13
16. Union;11-6-4;259;16
17. Arizona St.;16-9-1;227;17
18. Lake Superior;15-7-2;179;18
19. UMass Lowell;13-8-1;118;NR
20. Yale;9-6-3;52;19
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 46, Harvard 25, Northern Michigan 8, Boston University 7, American International 5, Air Force 1, Bemidji State 1.
Prep
MHSHL
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Fremont at Lincoln, ppd.
