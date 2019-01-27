NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
All-Star final: Metropolitan 10, Central 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
All-Star summary
METROPOLITAN 10, CENTRAL 5
Metropolitan;5;5 -- 10
Central;0;5 -- 5
First period -- 1, Metropolitan, Barzal 1 (Letang, Crosby), 10:22. 2, Metropolitan, Giroux 1 (Carlson), 11:53. 3, Metropolitan, Letang 2 (Barzal, Crosby), 13:40. 4, Metropolitan, Palmieri 1 (Aho, Jones), 18:16. 5, Metropolitan, Crosby 3 (Barzal), 19:55.
Second period -- 6, Central, Landeskog 4 (O'Reilly), 11:15. 7, Central, Rantanen 3 (Josi), 13:25. 8, Metropolitan, Crosby 4 (Barzal), 14:02. 9, Central, O'Reilly 2 (Kane, Josi), 14:38. 10, Metropolitan, Aho 2 (Atkinson), 15:35. 11, Metropolitan, Atkinson 2, 15:43. 12, Metropolitan, Barzal 2 (Crosby, Letang), 17:16. 13, Central, Rantanen 4 (O'Reilly, Landeskog), 18:30. 14, Central, Wheeler 1 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 18:50. 15, Metropolitan, Atkinson 3 (Jones), 19:08.
Shots on goal -- Metropolitan 11-11—22. Central 6-17—23.
Power-play opportunities -- none.
Goalies -- Metropolitan, Lundqvist(6 shots-6 saves), Holtby(17-12). Central, Rinne(10-6), Dubnyk(11-6).
A -- 17,562 (17,562). T --- 0:39.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97
Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118
Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121
Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142
Ced. Rapids;17;14;2;2;38;107;102
Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134
Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127
Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133
Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90
Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110
Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112
Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118
Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106
Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117
Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132
Lincoln;9;23;3;2;23;104;142
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 3, Sioux City 2, SO
Chicago 4, Fargo 2
Youngstown 3, Omaha 2, OT
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Lincoln
Dubuque at Madison
GAME THURSDAY
Central Illinois at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Muskegon at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Youngstown at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Madison at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Lincoln at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19
Sioux City;19;3;2;0;40;98;31
Omaha;17;6;1;0;35;82;58
Cedar Rapids;17;5;0;0;34;107;43
Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;80;55
Kansas City;14;8;1;1;30;93;71
D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69
D.M. Oak Leafs;12;10;0;1;25;74;57
Lincoln;11;12;0;0;22;76;87
Fremont;5;17;1;0;11;41;110
Mason City;3;21;1;0;7;45;121
Ames;2;22;1;0;5;34;133
Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Omaha;22;2;0;0;44;113;36
D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56
Waterloo;18;6;0;1;37;97;46
Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;87;62
Kansas City;16;8;0;0;32;63;50
Lincoln;11;8;0;4;26;76;58
Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68
Cedar Rapids;11;10;0;1;23;50;53
Sioux City;10;13;0;1;21;60;62
D.M. Oak Leafs;10;13;0;0;20;57;63
Fremont;5;16;0;2;12;54;74
Ames;2;22;0;1;5;30;137
Mason City;2;22;0;1;5;45;115
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 5, Ames 2
JV: Lincoln 7, Ames 0
Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2
JV: Sioux City 3, Kansas City 1
Omaha 6, Fremont 1
JV: Omaha 2, Fremont 0
GAME WEDNESDAY
Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids
GAME THURSDAY
Ames at Des Moines Oak Leafs
GAME FRIDAY
Quad City at Dubuque
GAMES SATURDAY
Mason City at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Lincoln
Fremont at Omaha
Dubuque at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Kansas City at Lincoln
Mason City at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.