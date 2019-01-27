Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

All-Star final: Metropolitan 10, Central 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Winnipeg at Boston, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

All-Star summary

METROPOLITAN 10, CENTRAL 5

Metropolitan;5;5 -- 10

Central;0;5 -- 5

First period -- 1, Metropolitan, Barzal 1 (Letang, Crosby), 10:22. 2, Metropolitan, Giroux 1 (Carlson), 11:53. 3, Metropolitan, Letang 2 (Barzal, Crosby), 13:40. 4, Metropolitan, Palmieri 1 (Aho, Jones), 18:16. 5, Metropolitan, Crosby 3 (Barzal), 19:55.

Second period -- 6, Central, Landeskog 4 (O'Reilly), 11:15. 7, Central, Rantanen 3 (Josi), 13:25. 8, Metropolitan, Crosby 4 (Barzal), 14:02. 9, Central, O'Reilly 2 (Kane, Josi), 14:38. 10, Metropolitan, Aho 2 (Atkinson), 15:35. 11, Metropolitan, Atkinson 2, 15:43. 12, Metropolitan, Barzal 2 (Crosby, Letang), 17:16. 13, Central, Rantanen 4 (O'Reilly, Landeskog), 18:30. 14, Central, Wheeler 1 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 18:50. 15, Metropolitan, Atkinson 3 (Jones), 19:08.

Shots on goal -- Metropolitan 11-11—22. Central 6-17—23.

Power-play opportunities -- none.

Goalies -- Metropolitan, Lundqvist(6 shots-6 saves), Holtby(17-12). Central, Rinne(10-6), Dubnyk(11-6).

A -- 17,562 (17,562). T --- 0:39.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97

Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118

Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121

Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142

Ced. Rapids;17;14;2;2;38;107;102

Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134

Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127

Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133

Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90

Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110

Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112

Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118

Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106

Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117

Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132

Lincoln;9;23;3;2;23;104;142

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 3, Sioux City 2, SO

Chicago 4, Fargo 2

Youngstown 3, Omaha 2, OT

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Lincoln

Dubuque at Madison

GAME THURSDAY

Central Illinois at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Muskegon at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Youngstown at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Madison at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Lincoln at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19

Sioux City;19;3;2;0;40;98;31

Omaha;17;6;1;0;35;82;58

Cedar Rapids;17;5;0;0;34;107;43

Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;80;55

Kansas City;14;8;1;1;30;93;71

D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69

D.M. Oak Leafs;12;10;0;1;25;74;57

Lincoln;11;12;0;0;22;76;87

Fremont;5;17;1;0;11;41;110

Mason City;3;21;1;0;7;45;121

Ames;2;22;1;0;5;34;133

Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Omaha;22;2;0;0;44;113;36

D.M. Capitals;19;6;0;0;38;77;56

Waterloo;18;6;0;1;37;97;46

Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;87;62

Kansas City;16;8;0;0;32;63;50

Lincoln;11;8;0;4;26;76;58

Dubuque;12;10;0;1;25;71;68

Cedar Rapids;11;10;0;1;23;50;53

Sioux City;10;13;0;1;21;60;62

D.M. Oak Leafs;10;13;0;0;20;57;63

Fremont;5;16;0;2;12;54;74

Ames;2;22;0;1;5;30;137

Mason City;2;22;0;1;5;45;115

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 5, Ames 2

JV: Lincoln 7, Ames 0

Kansas City 3, Sioux City 2

JV: Sioux City 3, Kansas City 1

Omaha 6, Fremont 1

JV: Omaha 2, Fremont 0

GAME WEDNESDAY

Des Moines Capitals at Cedar Rapids

GAME THURSDAY

Ames at Des Moines Oak Leafs

GAME FRIDAY

Quad City at Dubuque

GAMES SATURDAY

Mason City at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Lincoln

Fremont at Omaha

Dubuque at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Kansas City at Lincoln

Mason City at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments