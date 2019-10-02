clip art hockey

NHL schedule

Regular-season

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 5, Ottawa 3

Washington 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

San Jose at Vegas, late

GAMES TODAY

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL schedule

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Youngstown

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

