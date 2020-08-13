You are the owner of this article.
Hockey: NHL scoreboard
HOCKEY

Hockey: NHL scoreboard

NHL

Thursday's results

Vegas 4, Chicago 3, Vegas leads series 2-0

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1, Series Tied 1-1

Carolina 3, Boston 2, Series Tied 1-1

Calgary vs. Dallas, late

