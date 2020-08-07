You have permission to edit this article.
Hockey: NHL results
agate

Hockey: NHL results

CARSON TIGGES

NHL

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4

Columbus 4, Toronto 3

