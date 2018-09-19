Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NHL preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, Calgary (ss) 1

Carolina 6, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Rangers 4

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Calgary(ss) 4, Vancouver 1

