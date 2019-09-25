clip art hockey

NHL preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Boston 2, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Washington 6, Chicago 0

Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 0

Colorado 4, Vegas 1

Ottawa 6, Vancouver 2

USHL

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Pittsburgh

GAMES TODAY

Tri-City vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Muskegon vs. Dubuque

Madison vs. Omaha

Cedar Rapids vs. Youngstown

Fargo vs. Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo vs. Fargo, 7 p.m.

Dubuque vs. Madison

Omaha vs. Cedar Rapids

Youngstown vs. Tri-City

Lincoln vs. Muskegon

GAMES SATURDAY

Team USA vs. Green Bay

Des Moines vs. Sioux Falls

Chicago vs. Sioux City

Madison vs. Youngstown

GAMES SUNDAY

Green Bay vs. Des Moines

Sioux City vs. Team USA

Sioux Falls vs. Chicago

