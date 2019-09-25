NHL preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Boston 2, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, Columbus 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
Washington 6, Chicago 0
Anaheim 2, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 4, Vegas 1
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 2
USHL
Regular season
USHL Fall Classic
At Pittsburgh
GAMES TODAY
Tri-City vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.
Muskegon vs. Dubuque
Madison vs. Omaha
Cedar Rapids vs. Youngstown
Fargo vs. Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo vs. Fargo, 7 p.m.
Dubuque vs. Madison
Omaha vs. Cedar Rapids
Youngstown vs. Tri-City
Lincoln vs. Muskegon
GAMES SATURDAY
Team USA vs. Green Bay
Des Moines vs. Sioux Falls
Chicago vs. Sioux City
Madison vs. Youngstown
GAMES SUNDAY
Green Bay vs. Des Moines
Sioux City vs. Team USA
Sioux Falls vs. Chicago
