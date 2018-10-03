NHL
Preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Edmonton 4, Cologne 3, OT
Regular-season
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 4, Cologne 3, OT
Toronto 3, Montreal 2, OT
Washington 7, Boston 0
Vancouver 5, Calgary 2
Anaheim 5, San Jose 2
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;10;6
Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10
Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4
Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;6;5
Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15
Youngstown;0;2;0;0;0;6;9
Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7
Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10
Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6
Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;9
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6
Omaha;0;2;0;0;0;2;5
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Sioux City at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Green Bay at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Green Bay at Central Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.