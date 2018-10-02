clip art hockey

NHL preseason

GAME TODAY

Edmonton at Cologne, 9 a.m.

Regular-season

GAMES TODAY

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;10;6

Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10

Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4

Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;6;5

Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15

Youngstown;0;2;0;0;0;6;9

Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7

Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10

Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;9

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6

Omaha;0;2;0;0;0;2;5

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Sioux City at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Green Bay at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Central Illinois

