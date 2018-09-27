Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NHL preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2

New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3

Ottawa 2, Chicago 1

Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT

Calgary 4, San Jose 3

USHL

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Cranberry Township, Pa.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Fargo 3, Cedar Rapids 2, OT

Des Moines 5, Madison 2

Tri-City 5, Youngstown 4

Lincoln 5, Chicago 4, OT

Sioux Falls 6, Central Illinois 5, OT

GAMES TODAY

Central Illinois vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Sioux City vs. Green Bay

Fargo vs. Muskegon

Tri-City vs. Madison

Lincoln vs. Cedar Rapids

Des Moines vs. Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo vs. Omaha, 4 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Dubuque

Team USA vs. Sioux Falls

Muskegon vs. Sioux City

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque vs. Youngstown

Omaha vs. Team USA

