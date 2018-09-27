NHL preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 2
New Jersey 5, Winnipeg 3
Ottawa 2, Chicago 1
Edmonton 3, Arizona 2, OT
Calgary 4, San Jose 3
USHL
Regular season
USHL Fall Classic
At Cranberry Township, Pa.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Fargo 3, Cedar Rapids 2, OT
Des Moines 5, Madison 2
Tri-City 5, Youngstown 4
Lincoln 5, Chicago 4, OT
Sioux Falls 6, Central Illinois 5, OT
GAMES TODAY
Central Illinois vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.
Sioux City vs. Green Bay
Fargo vs. Muskegon
Tri-City vs. Madison
Lincoln vs. Cedar Rapids
Des Moines vs. Chicago
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo vs. Omaha, 4 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Dubuque
Team USA vs. Sioux Falls
Muskegon vs. Sioux City
GAMES SUNDAY
Dubuque vs. Youngstown
Omaha vs. Team USA
