Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art hockey

NHL preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Detroit 3, Boston 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 3

Dallas 3, Colorado 1

Anaheim 7, Los Angeles 4

USHL schedule

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Cranberry Township, Pa.

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids vs. Fargo

Madison vs. Des Moines

Youngstown vs. Tri-City

Chicago vs. Lincoln

Sioux Falls vs. Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Central Illinois vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Sioux City vs. Green Bay

Fargo vs. Muskegon

Tri-City vs. Madison

Lincoln vs. Cedar Rapids

Des Moines vs. Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo vs. Omaha, 4 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Dubuque

Team USA vs. Sioux Falls

Muskegon vs. Sioux City

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque vs. Youngstown

Omaha vs. Team USA

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments