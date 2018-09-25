Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art hockey

NHL preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;6;5;0;1;11;21;14

Detroit;5;5;0;0;10;22;15

Toronto;5;4;1;0;8;17;12

Montreal;5;4;1;0;8;18;11

Florida;5;3;2;0;6;15;17

Buffalo;5;2;3;0;4;14;15

Tampa Bay;5;2;3;0;4;14;16

Ottawa;4;0;4;0;0;6;16

Metropolitan Division

Carolina;4;4;0;0;8;19;4

N.Y. Islanders;6;4;2;0;8;15;12

Philadelphia;6;3;2;1;7;19;16

N.Y. Rangers;4;2;2;0;4;14;17

Columbus;6;2;4;0;4;13;22

Pittsburgh;4;1;2;1;3;13;12

Washington;5;1;3;1;3;10;17

New Jersey;4;0;2;2;2;7;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;5;4;1;0;8;19;18

Dallas;4;3;0;1;7;16;11

St. Louis;5;3;2;0;6;14;12

Nashville;5;2;3;0;4;14;17

Colorado;3;1;2;0;2;6;15

Chicago;4;1;3;0;2;14;18

Minnesota;5;1;4;0;2;14;13

Pacific Division

Calgary;8;3;2;3;9;31;31

Vegas;5;4;1;0;8;27;14

Edmonton;5;4;1;0;8;27;14

Arizona;5;3;2;0;6;18;17

San Jose;4;2;1;1;5;20;16

Los Angeles;5;1;3;1;3;14;20

Anaheim;4;1;3;0;2;9;19

Vancouver;6;1;5;0;2;10;26

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, Buffalo 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 0

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Detroit 8, Chicago 6

Edmonton 6, Vancouver 0

Calgary 7, San Jose 5

USHL schedule

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Cranberry Township, Pa.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids vs. Fargo

Madison vs. Des Moines

Youngstown vs. Tri-City

Chicago vs. Lincoln

Sioux Falls vs. Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Central Illinois vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Sioux City vs. Green Bay

Fargo vs. Muskegon

Tri-City vs. Madison

Lincoln vs. Cedar Rapids

Des Moines vs. Chicago

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo vs. Omaha, 4 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Dubuque

Team USA vs. Sioux Falls

Muskegon vs. Sioux City

GAMES SUNDAY

Dubuque vs. Youngstown

Omaha vs. Team USA

