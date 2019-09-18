clip art hockey

NHL preseason

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2

Arizona (ss) 5, Los Angeles (ss) 0

Anaheim 4, San Jose 3

Los Angeles (ss) 4, Arizona (ss) 1

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Montreal 4, Florida 3

Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Ottawa 4, Toronto 3

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Chicago 2, Detroit 1

Calgary 6, San Jose 4

USHL preseason

GAMES FRIDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 6 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Dubuque at Green Bay

Madison at Chicago

Sioux City at Lincoln

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Tri-City

Green Bay at Dubuque

Chicago at Madison

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments