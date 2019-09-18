NHL preseason
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2
Arizona (ss) 5, Los Angeles (ss) 0
Anaheim 4, San Jose 3
Los Angeles (ss) 4, Arizona (ss) 1
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Montreal 4, Florida 3
Carolina 2, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Chicago 2, Detroit 1
Calgary 6, San Jose 4
USHL preseason
GAMES FRIDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 6 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Dubuque at Green Bay
Madison at Chicago
Sioux City at Lincoln
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Omaha at Tri-City
Green Bay at Dubuque
Chicago at Madison
