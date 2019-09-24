clip art hockey

NHL preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Montreal;5;4;1;0;8;17;12

Boston;4;2;0;2;6;12;11

Detroit;5;2;1;2;6;14;14

Florida;6;2;3;1;5;22;19

Buffalo;4;2;2;0;4;11;14

Ottawa;4;2;2;0;4;11;14

Toronto;5;2;3;0;4;13;12

Tampa Bay;5;1;3;1;3;10;17

Metropolitan Division

New Jersey;5;4;1;0;8;18;15

N.Y. Islanders;6;4;2;0;8;17;15

Washington;3;3;0;0;6;10;7

Carolina;3;2;1;0;4;7;3

Columbus;4;2;2;0;4;11;11

Pittsburgh;4;1;1;2;4;11;12

Philadelphia;5;1;2;2;4;11;14

N.Y. Rangers;4;1;3;0;2;9;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;4;3;1;0;6;13;10

St. Louis;5;3;2;0;6;14;11

Dallas;5;3;2;0;6;6;11

Chicago;4;2;1;1;5;11;12

Winnipeg;5;2;2;1;5;11;10

Minnesota;4;1;1;2;4;8;12

Colorado;4;1;3;0;2;7;13

Pacific Division

Vegas;4;4;0;0;8;17;5

Vancouver;6;4;2;0;8;27;20

Los Angeles;5;3;1;1;7;16;14

Calgary;6;3;2;1;7;17;20

Arizona;5;3;2;0;6;16;15

Edmonton;5;2;3;0;4;13;16

Anaheim;3;2;1;1;5;11;11

San Jose;3;0;4;0;0;9;17

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Calgary 2, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 4, Edmonton 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

USHL

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Pittsburgh

GAMES THURSDAY

Tri-City vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Muskegon vs. Dubuque

Madison vs. Omaha

Cedar Rapids vs. Youngstown

Fargo vs. Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo vs. Fargo, 7 p.m.

Dubuque vs. Madison

Omaha vs. Cedar Rapids

Youngstown vs. Tri-City

Lincoln vs. Muskegon

