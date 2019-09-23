clip art hockey

NHL preseason

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2, OT

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 4

Los Angeles 3, Anaheim 0

USHL

Regular season

USHL Fall Classic

At Pittsburgh

GAMES THURSDAY

Tri-City vs. Waterloo, 4 p.m.

Muskegon vs. Dubuque

Madison vs. Omaha

Cedar Rapids vs. Youngstown

Fargo vs. Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo vs. Fargo, 7 p.m.

Dubuque vs. Madison

Omaha vs. Cedar Rapids

Youngstown vs. Tri-City

Lincoln vs. Muskegon

