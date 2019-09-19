clip art hockey

NHL preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 1

Montreal 5, Florida 4, SO

Boston 3, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 2, Colorado 1

Vancouver 6, Edmonton 1

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

USHL preseason

GAMES TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 6 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Dubuque at Green Bay

Madison at Chicago

Sioux City at Lincoln

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Omaha at Tri-City

Green Bay at Dubuque

Chicago at Madison

