clip art hockey

NHL preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Ottawa 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 0

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Detroit 5, Chicago 3

Dallas 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Vegas 5, Colorado 0

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Los Angeles (ss) at Arizona (ss), late

Anaheim at San Jose, late

Arizona (ss) at Los Angeles (ss), late

USHL preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, Madison 0

Des Moines 6, Omaha 1

