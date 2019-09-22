clip art hockey

NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Ottawa 0

Florida 6, Dallas 0

Nashville 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Chicago 3, Boston 2, OT

Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Los Angeles 7, Vancouver 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 5, Columbus 3

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1

