NHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis 5, San Jose 1, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Stanley Cup Finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME MONDAY

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, JUNE 3

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

