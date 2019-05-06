clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, Columbus 0, Boston wins series 4-2

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

GAME TODAY

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., series tied 3-3

GAME WEDNESDAY

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m., if necessary

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., if necessary

USHL

Clark Cup finals

Best-of-five

GAME FRIDAY

Chicago at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux Falls

GAME FRIDAY (May 17)

Sioux Falls at Chicago

GAME SATURDAY (May 18)

Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY (May 21)

Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary

