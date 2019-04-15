clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 3, Boston 2, Toronto leads series 2-1

Carolina 5, Washington 0, Washington leads series 2-1

Nashville 3, Dallas 2, Nashville leads series 2-1

Colorado 6, Calgary 2, Colorado leads series 2-1

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., Columbus leads series 3-0

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-0

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., St. Louis leads series 2-1

San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-1

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA, if necessary

St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

USHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 3, Youngstown 1, Dubuque leads series 1-0

Cedar Rapids 6, Team USA 3, Cedar Rapids leads series 1-0

Des Moines 7, Fargo 3, Des Moines leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque at Youngstown, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Dubuque at Youngstown, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

