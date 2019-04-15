NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 3, Boston 2, Toronto leads series 2-1
Carolina 5, Washington 0, Washington leads series 2-1
Nashville 3, Dallas 2, Nashville leads series 2-1
Colorado 6, Calgary 2, Colorado leads series 2-1
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., Columbus leads series 3-0
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 3-0
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., St. Louis leads series 2-1
San Jose at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-1
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA, if necessary
St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA
Vegas at San Jose, TBA
USHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 3, Youngstown 1, Dubuque leads series 1-0
Cedar Rapids 6, Team USA 3, Cedar Rapids leads series 1-0
Des Moines 7, Fargo 3, Des Moines leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque at Youngstown, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Dubuque at Youngstown, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
Team USA at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Fargo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
