NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

Vegas 5, San Jose 0, Vegas leads series 2-1

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 6, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2

Dallas 5, Nashville 1, series tied 2-2

Colorado 3, Calgary 2, Colorado leads series 3-1

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., Washington leads series 2-1

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-1

GAMES FRIDAY

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Dallas at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

USHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 2, 4 OTs, Sioux Falls wins series 2-0

