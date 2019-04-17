NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
Vegas 5, San Jose 0, Vegas leads series 2-1
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 6, Toronto 4, series tied 2-2
Dallas 5, Nashville 1, series tied 2-2
Colorado 3, Calgary 2, Colorado leads series 3-1
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., Washington leads series 2-1
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-1
GAMES FRIDAY
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Dallas at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
USHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 2, 4 OTs, Sioux Falls wins series 2-0
