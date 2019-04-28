clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Columbus 3, Boston 2, 2 OTs, series tied 1-1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Carolina leads series 2-0

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, series tied 1-1

GAME TODAY

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m., series tied 1-1

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-five)

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Muskegon 3, Chicago 2, series tied 1-1

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Chicago, if necessary

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary

GAME MONDAY, MAY 6

Chicago at Muskegon, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, MAY 7

Sioux Falls at Tri-City, if necessary

