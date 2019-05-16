clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Boston 4, Carolina 0, Boston wins series 4-0

GAME TODAY

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., San Jose leads series 2-1

GAME SUNDAY

St. Louis at San Jose, 2 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m., if necessary

USHL playoffs

Clark Cup finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls at Chicago, Sioux Falls leads series 2-0

GAME SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, MAY 21

Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary

0
0
0
0
0

