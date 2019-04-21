clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Carolina at Washington, late, series tied 2-2

GAMES TODAY

Boston 4, Toronto 2. Series tied 3-3

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, 2OT, Series tied 3-3

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Carolina, TBA

Nashville at Dallas, TBA

GAMES TUESDAY

Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m. 

USHL playoffs

Second round

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 0, series tied 1-1

Tri-City 2, Des Moines 0, Tri-City leads series 2-0

Muskegon 4, Dubuque 0

Chicago 6, Cedar Rapids 3

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 5, Dubuque 1, 2 Muskegon leads series 2-0

Cedar Rapids 4, Chicago 3 OT, series tied 1-1

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Des Moines

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Des Moines, if necessary

Muskegon at Dubuque, if necessary

Chicago at Cedar Rapids, if necessary

