NHL playoffs
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston wins series 4-3
San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT, San Jose wins series 4-3
GAME TODAY
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m., series tied 3-3
USHL playoffs
Second round
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 2, Sioux Falls leads series 2-1
Dubuque 5, Muskegon 1, Muskegon leads series 2-1
Chicago 3, Cedar Rapids 1, Chicago leads series 2-1
Tri-City 5, Des Moines 1, Tri-City wins series 3-0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Dubuque
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
Cedar Rapids at Chicago, if necessary
Dubuque at Muskegon, if necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.