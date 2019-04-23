clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Toronto 1, Boston wins series 4-3

San Jose 5, Vegas 4, OT, San Jose wins series 4-3

GAME TODAY

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m., series tied 3-3

USHL playoffs

Second round

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 2, Sioux Falls leads series 2-1

Dubuque 5, Muskegon 1, Muskegon leads series 2-1

Chicago 3, Cedar Rapids 1, Chicago leads series 2-1

Tri-City 5, Des Moines 1, Tri-City wins series 3-0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

Cedar Rapids at Chicago, if necessary

Dubuque at Muskegon, if necessary

