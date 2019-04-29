NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
MONDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, St. Louis leads series 2-1
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m., series tied 1-1
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m., series tied 1-1
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m., Carolina leads series 2-0
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-five)
GAME TODAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City, series tied 0-0
GAME WEDNESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Muskegon at Chicago, series tied 1-1
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
