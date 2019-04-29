clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis 4, Dallas 3, St. Louis leads series 2-1

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m., series tied 1-1

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m., Carolina leads series 2-0

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City, series tied 0-0

GAME WEDNESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Muskegon at Chicago, series tied 1-1

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

