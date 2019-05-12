clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Boston 6, Carolina 2., Boston leads series 2-0

GAME TODAY

St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m., San Jose leads series 1-0

GAME TUESDAY

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Clark Cup finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls 3, Chicago 2 2OT , Sioux Falls leads series 2-0

GAME FRIDAY

Sioux Falls at Chicago

GAME SATURDAY

Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, MAY 21

Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments