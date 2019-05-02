clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, Columbus 1, series tied 2-2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0, series tied 2-2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m., Carolina leads series 3-0

Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

GAMES SATURDAY

Columbus at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m., if necessary

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Columbus, TBA, if necessary

San Jose at Colorado, TBA, if necessary

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

Muskegon at Chicago, series tied 1-1

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls leads series 2-0

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Muskegon, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City, if necessary

