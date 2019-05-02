NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, Columbus 1, series tied 2-2
Colorado 3, San Jose 0, series tied 2-2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m., Carolina leads series 3-0
Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
GAMES SATURDAY
Columbus at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m., if necessary
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Columbus, TBA, if necessary
San Jose at Colorado, TBA, if necessary
USHL playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-five)
GAMES TODAY
Muskegon at Chicago, series tied 1-1
Tri-City at Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls leads series 2-0
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary
GAME MONDAY
Chicago at Muskegon, if necessary
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City, if necessary
