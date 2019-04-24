clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Carolina 4, Washington 3, 2 OTs, Carolina wins series 4-3

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Second round

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 2, Waterloo 1, OT, Sioux Falls wins series 3-1

Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 1, Chicago wins series 3-1

Muskegon 2, Dubuque 1, Muskegon wins series 3-1

Conference finals

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments