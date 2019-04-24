NHL playoffs
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Carolina 4, Washington 3, 2 OTs, Carolina wins series 4-3
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Second round
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux Falls 2, Waterloo 1, OT, Sioux Falls wins series 3-1
Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 1, Chicago wins series 3-1
Muskegon 2, Dubuque 1, Muskegon wins series 3-1
Conference finals
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAME WEDNESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary
