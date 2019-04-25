clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT, Boston leads series 1-0

St. Louis 3, Dallas 2, St. Louis leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m., series tied 0-0

Colorado at San Jose, TBA, series tied 0-0

GAMES SATURDAY

Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary

