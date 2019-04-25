NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT, Boston leads series 1-0
St. Louis 3, Dallas 2, St. Louis leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m., series tied 0-0
Colorado at San Jose, TBA, series tied 0-0
GAMES SATURDAY
Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Conference finals
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAME WEDNESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary
