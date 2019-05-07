clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis 2, Dallas 1, OT, St. Louis wins series 4-3

GAME TODAY

Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m., series tied 3-3

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME THURSDAY

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Clark Cup finals

(Best-of-five)

GAME FRIDAY

Chicago at Sioux Falls

GAME SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux Falls

GAME FRIDAY, MAY 17

Sioux Falls at Chicago

GAME SATURDAY, MAY 18

Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, MAY 21

Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary

