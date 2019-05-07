NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis 2, Dallas 1, OT, St. Louis wins series 4-3
GAME TODAY
Colorado at San Jose, 8 p.m., series tied 3-3
Conference finals
(Best-of-seven)
GAME THURSDAY
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Clark Cup finals
(Best-of-five)
GAME FRIDAY
Chicago at Sioux Falls
GAME SUNDAY
Chicago at Sioux Falls
GAME FRIDAY, MAY 17
Sioux Falls at Chicago
GAME SATURDAY, MAY 18
Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary
GAME TUESDAY, MAY 21
Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary
