NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 3-0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders win series 3-0

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, series tied 2-2

San Jose at Vegas, late, Vegas leads series 2-1

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 2-1

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m., Nashville leads series 2-1

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., Colorado leads series 2-1

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., Washington leads series 2-1

St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA

Vegas at San Jose, TBA

USHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 3, Youngstown 2, OT Dubuque wins series 2-0

Cedar Rapids 7, Team USA 2, Cedar Rapids wins series 2-0

Sioux Falls 2, Sioux City 1, Sioux Falls leads series 1-0

Des Moines 3, Fargo 2, OT, Des Moines wins series 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., if necessary

