NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus wins series 3-0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Islanders win series 3-0
Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1, series tied 2-2
San Jose at Vegas, late, Vegas leads series 2-1
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., Toronto leads series 2-1
Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m., Nashville leads series 2-1
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., Colorado leads series 2-1
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., Washington leads series 2-1
St. Louis at Winnipeg, TBA
Vegas at San Jose, TBA
USHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 3, Youngstown 2, OT Dubuque wins series 2-0
Cedar Rapids 7, Team USA 2, Cedar Rapids wins series 2-0
Sioux Falls 2, Sioux City 1, Sioux Falls leads series 1-0
Des Moines 3, Fargo 2, OT, Des Moines wins series 2-0
GAMES TODAY
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m., if necessary
