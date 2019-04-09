NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
College
NCAA Tournament
Frozen Four
GAMES THURSDAY
At Buffalo, N.Y.
National semifinals
Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.
Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13
National championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.