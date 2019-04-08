clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

College

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

GAMES THURSDAY

At Buffalo, N.Y.

National semifinals

Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.

Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13

National championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

