NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus leads series 1-0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders leads series 1-0
St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1, St. Louis leads series 1-0
Dallas 3, Nashville 2, Dallas leads series 1-0
San Jose 5, Vegas 2, San Jose leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
College
NCAA Tournament
Frozen Four
GAMES TODAY
At Buffalo, N.Y.
National semifinals
Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.
Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13
National championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;40;16;3;1;84;224;163
x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201
x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207
x-Ced. Rapids;34;21;3;2;73;179;158
x-Team USA;30;21;2;6;68;265;216
x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196
Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216
Green Bay;18;33;6;3;45;166;242
Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139
x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170
x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189
x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167
x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166
x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189
Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190
Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257
x-clinched playoff berth
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
Des Moines at Tri-City
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Chicago at Muskegon
Omaha at Lincoln
Green Bay at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Sioux City at Tri-City
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
Regular season ends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.