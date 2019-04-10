clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3, Columbus leads series 1-0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT, N.Y. Islanders leads series 1-0

St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1, St. Louis leads series 1-0

Dallas 3, Nashville 2, Dallas leads series 1-0

San Jose 5, Vegas 2, San Jose leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

College

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

GAMES TODAY

At Buffalo, N.Y.

National semifinals

Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.

Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13

National championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;40;16;3;1;84;224;163

x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201

x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207

x-Ced. Rapids;34;21;3;2;73;179;158

x-Team USA;30;21;2;6;68;265;216

x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196

Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216

Green Bay;18;33;6;3;45;166;242

Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139

x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170

x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189

x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167

x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166

x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189

Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190

Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257

x-clinched playoff berth

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Muskegon

Omaha at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

Regular season ends

