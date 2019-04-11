clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 4, Boston 1, Toronto leads series 1-0

Washington 4, Carolina 2, Washington leads series 1-0

Calgary 4, Colorado 0, Calgary leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., Columbus leads series 1-0

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m., New York leads series 1-0

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m., St. Louis leads series 1-0

Vegas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., San Jose leads series 1-0

GAMES SATURDAY

Carolina at Washington, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

College

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

TODAY'S RESULTS

At Buffalo, N.Y.

National semifinals

Minnesota-Duluth 4, Providence 1

UMass 4, Denver 3 OT

GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13

National championship

Minnesota-Duluth vs. UMass, 7 p.m. 

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;41;16;3;1;86;227;165

x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201

x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207

x-Ced. Rapids;34;21;3;2;73;179;158

x-Team USA;30;22;2;6;68;267;218

x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196

Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216

Green Bay;18;33;6;3;45;166;242

Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139

x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170

x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189

x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167

x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166

x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189

Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190

Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257

x-clinched playoff berth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Muskegon 3,Team USA 2

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Muskegon

Omaha at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

Regular season ends

