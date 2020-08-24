 Skip to main content
Hockey: NHL playoff glance
agate

Hockey: NHL playoff glance

  • Updated
clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5,Colorado 3

SUNDAY'S RESULT

At Toronto

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas leads series 1-0

MONDAY'S RESULTS

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0, New York leads, 1-0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 2, Dallas leads series, 2-0

GAMES TODAY

At Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.

