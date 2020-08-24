Hockey: NHL playoff glance

NHL playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5,Colorado 3
SUNDAY'S RESULT
At Toronto
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2, Boston leads series 1-0
At Edmonton, Alberta
Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0, Las Vegas leads series 1-0
MONDAY'S RESULTS
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0, New York leads, 1-0
At Edmonton, Alberta
Dallas 5, Colorado 2, Dallas leads series, 2-0
GAMES TODAY
At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
At Edmonton, Alberta
Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.
