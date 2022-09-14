 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert
VOLLEYBALL

High School Volleyball: Tuesday's Cedar Valley Scoreboard

  • 0
Volleyball clip art

Prep

Tuesday’s results

METRO

Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Falls 26-24, 25-13, 25-21

Waterloo East def. Ames 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 30-28

Waterloo West def. Iowa City West 25-23, 26-24, 25-21

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Linn-Mar def. Iowa City High 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23

Dubuque Hempstead def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-23, 25-16, 25-13

Dubuque Wahlert def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21,15-11

People are also reading…

Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-6, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11

AREA

Union def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-11, 25-11

South Hardin def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

Union def. South Hardin 26-24, 25-22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. East Marshall 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

New Hampton def. Crestwood 25-23, 25-10, 25-11

Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-17. 25-15, 25-15

Grundy Center def. AGWSR 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18

Charles City def. Waukon 25-20, 25-19, 25-8

Turkey Valley def. North Fayette-Valley 25-12, 25-13, 25-22

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Decorah 27-25,

Dike-New Hartford def. Denver 25-17, 25-13, 25-20

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Oelwein 18-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News