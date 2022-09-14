High School Volleyball: Tuesday's Cedar Valley Scoreboard

Prep
Tuesday’s results
METRO
Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Falls 26-24, 25-13, 25-21
Waterloo East def. Ames 25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 30-28
Waterloo West def. Iowa City West 25-23, 26-24, 25-21
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Linn-Mar def. Iowa City High 25-21, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23
Dubuque Hempstead def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-23, 25-16, 25-13
Dubuque Wahlert def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 22-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21,15-11
Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-6, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11
AREA
Union def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-11, 25-11
South Hardin def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
Union def. South Hardin 26-24, 25-22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. East Marshall 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
New Hampton def. Crestwood 25-23, 25-10, 25-11
Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-17. 25-15, 25-15
Grundy Center def. AGWSR 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18
Charles City def. Waukon 25-20, 25-19, 25-8
Turkey Valley def. North Fayette-Valley 25-12, 25-13, 25-22
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Decorah 27-25,
Dike-New Hartford def. Denver 25-17, 25-13, 25-20
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Oelwein 18-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-3