Prep
Tuesday results
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Xavier 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 29-27
City High def. West 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21
South Hardin def. Columbus 27-25, 24-26, 15-13
Mississippi Valley Conference
Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-15, 25-11, 25-12
Dubuque Hempstead def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Wahlert Catholic def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 17-25, 25-15, 29-27, 25-19
Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-14, 25-16, 28-26
Linn-Mar def. City West 18-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9
AREA
South Hardin def. Jesup 25-13, 25-12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. East Marshall 25-17, 25-21, 25-14
Denver def. Hudson 25-20, 25-22, 25-15
Central Springs def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-20, 25-18, 25-15
Saint Asngar def. North Butler 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
Grundy Center def. AGWSR 25-11, 25-16, 25-9
New Hampton def. Charles City 16-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 15-5
Dunkerton def. Colo-Nesco 25-7, 25-17, 25-9
Decorah def. Crestwood 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Union def. Oelwein 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waukon 25-13, 25-20, 25-9
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-16, 25-11, 25-7
Center Point-Urbana def. Independence 25-22, 25-16, 27-25
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Wapsie Valley 25-17, 25-16, 25-21