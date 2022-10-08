High School Volleyball: Saturday's Area Scoreboard

Prep
Saturday’s results
BCLUW Tournament
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 25-14, 25-18
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Collins-Maxwell 21-6, 21-6
East Marshall def. Collins-Maxwell 25-8, 25-21
North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 21-7, 21-12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. HLV 22-20, 21-12
North Tama def. HLV 21-11, 21-13
North Tama def. West Marshall 25-16, 25-17
North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-15, 19-21, 15-9
Clear Creek Amana Invite
People are also reading…
North Scott def. Union 21-8, 21-16
Union def. Mid-Prairie 16-21, 21-13, 15-12
Westside Invite (CR Jefferson)
Dike-New Hartford def. West Delaware 21-11, 21-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Burlington Notre Dame 21-6, 21-16
Dike-New Hartford def. CR Washington 21-5, 21-4
Marion def. Tripoli 21-10, 21-12
Mount Vernon def. IC West 21-18, 21-9
WDM Dowling def. DM Roosevelt 21-8, 21-8
Marion def. West Liberty 14-21, 21-18, 15-9
Ankeny Centennial def. Mount Vernon 21-18, 21-3
West Des Moines Dowling def. Grundy Center 14-21, 21-10, 15-13
West Liberty def. Tripoli 21-9, 21-10
Ankeny Centennial def. Iowa City West 21-12, 21-12
Grundy Center def. Des Moines Roosevelt 19-21, 21-7, 15-12
Marion def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-9, 23-21
Mount Vernon def. Dubuque Hempstead 21-10, 21-12
Dowling def. Linn-Mar 21-6, 21-16
Burlington Notre Dame def. CR Washington 11-21, 21-13, 15-6
CR Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-19, 18-21, 15-11
Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 22-20, 19-21, 15-10
Linn-Mar def. Des Moines Roosevelt 21-11, 21-12
West Delaware def. Burlington Notre Dame 17-21, 21-12, 15-10
West Liberty def. CR Jefferson 21-17, 21-17
Centennial def. Hempstead 21-18, 21-4
Grundy Center def. Linn-Mar 21-10, 18-21, 15-5
Dike-New Hartford def. West Liberty 25-18, 25-13
Mount Vernon def. WDM Dowling 25-17, 25-16
Centennial def. Grundy Center 28-26, 25-22
Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford def. Mount Vernon 25-18, 25-16
Marion def. Centennial 22-25, 25-18, 18-16
Center Point-Urbana Invitational
Cedar Falls def. Solon 25-19, 25-17
Cedar Falls def. Columbus Catholic 21-7, 21-5
Benton Community def. Waterloo West 20-22, 21-19, 15-11
Cedar Falls def. Clinton 21-14, 21-9
Cedar Falls def. Center Point-Urbana 21-9, 21-12
Mason City Tournament
Osage def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-13, 18-21, 15-7
Osage def. Clear Lake 21-13, 21-8
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Humboldt 21-17, 20-22, 15-10
Osage def. Central Springs 21-12, 21-7
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mason City 22-20, 21-16
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Central Springs 21-14, 16-21, 15-10
Clear Lake def. Humboldt 21-10, 15-21, 17-15
Western Christian Tournament
Denver def. Boyden-Hull 21-10, 21-9