VOLLEYBALL

High School Volleyball: Saturday's Area Scoreboard

Saturday’s results

BCLUW Tournament

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. BCLUW 25-14, 25-18

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Collins-Maxwell 21-6, 21-6

East Marshall def. Collins-Maxwell 25-8, 25-21

North Tama def. Collins-Maxwell 21-7, 21-12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. HLV 22-20, 21-12

North Tama def. HLV 21-11, 21-13

North Tama def. West Marshall 25-16, 25-17

North Tama def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 21-15, 19-21, 15-9

Clear Creek Amana Invite

North Scott def. Union 21-8, 21-16

Union def. Mid-Prairie 16-21, 21-13, 15-12

Westside Invite (CR Jefferson)

Dike-New Hartford def. West Delaware 21-11, 21-10

Dike-New Hartford def. Burlington Notre Dame 21-6, 21-16

Dike-New Hartford def. CR Washington 21-5, 21-4

Marion def. Tripoli 21-10, 21-12

Mount Vernon def. IC West 21-18, 21-9

WDM Dowling def. DM Roosevelt 21-8, 21-8

Marion def. West Liberty 14-21, 21-18, 15-9

Ankeny Centennial def. Mount Vernon 21-18, 21-3

West Des Moines Dowling def. Grundy Center 14-21, 21-10, 15-13

West Liberty def. Tripoli 21-9, 21-10

Ankeny Centennial def. Iowa City West 21-12, 21-12

Grundy Center def. Des Moines Roosevelt 19-21, 21-7, 15-12

Marion def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-9, 23-21

Mount Vernon def. Dubuque Hempstead 21-10, 21-12

Dowling def. Linn-Mar 21-6, 21-16

Burlington Notre Dame def. CR Washington 11-21, 21-13, 15-6

CR Jefferson def. Tripoli 21-19, 18-21, 15-11

Dubuque Hempstead def. Iowa City West 22-20, 19-21, 15-10

Linn-Mar def. Des Moines Roosevelt 21-11, 21-12

West Delaware def. Burlington Notre Dame 17-21, 21-12, 15-10

West Liberty def. CR Jefferson 21-17, 21-17

Centennial def. Hempstead 21-18, 21-4

Grundy Center def. Linn-Mar 21-10, 18-21, 15-5

Dike-New Hartford def. West Liberty 25-18, 25-13

Mount Vernon def. WDM Dowling 25-17, 25-16

Centennial def. Grundy Center 28-26, 25-22

Semifinals

Dike-New Hartford def. Mount Vernon 25-18, 25-16

Marion def. Centennial 22-25, 25-18, 18-16

Center Point-Urbana Invitational

Cedar Falls def. Solon 25-19, 25-17

Cedar Falls def. Columbus Catholic 21-7, 21-5

Benton Community def. Waterloo West 20-22, 21-19, 15-11

Cedar Falls def. Clinton 21-14, 21-9

Cedar Falls def. Center Point-Urbana 21-9, 21-12

Mason City Tournament

Osage def. Waverly-Shell Rock 21-13, 18-21, 15-7

Osage def. Clear Lake 21-13, 21-8

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Humboldt 21-17, 20-22, 15-10

Osage def. Central Springs 21-12, 21-7

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mason City 22-20, 21-16

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Central Springs 21-14, 16-21, 15-10

Clear Lake def. Humboldt 21-10, 15-21, 17-15

Western Christian Tournament

Denver def. Boyden-Hull 21-10, 21-9

