High school volleyball: Final IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Springville;34-3;1

2. North Tama;36-4;2

3. Gahlen Catholic;19-7;4

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;29-9;5

5. Burlington Notre Dame;29-13;3

6. Newell-Fonda;25-4;6

7. Ankeny Christian;33-3;7

8. Don Bosco;25-12;8

9. Holy Trinity Catholic;25-15;10

10. North Cedar;24-9;11

11. Sidney;29-8;9

12. New London;25-9;14

13. Stanton;28-8;15

14. AGWSR;14-23;12

15. Dunkerton;20-14;13

Dropped Out: None.

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Dike-New Hartford;40-2;1

2. Western Christian;37-5;2

3. Wapsie Valley;38-4;3

4. Hinton;23-3;7

5. Denver;33-10;4

6. Lisbon;36-2;6

7. Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont;27-5;5

8. Sumner-Fredericksburg;28-10;9

9. Grundy Center;29-12;10

10. West Burlington;34-6;11

11. Kuemper Catholic;35-4;13

12. Beckman Catholic;26-10;14

13. Treynor;27-8;15

14. Missouri Valley;32-6;8

15. Ridge View;28-7;NR

Dropped Out: Wilton (15).

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Des Moines Christian;42-5;1

2. Davenport Assumption;27-7;2

3. Mount Vernon;31-5;3

4. Sioux Center;27-3;4

5. West Liberty;28-7;6

6. Unity Christian;20-9;7

7. Osage;26-6;8

8. Union;39-9;5

9. Solon;23-12;9

10. Nevada;22-13;10

11. Mid-Prairie;25-11;11

12. Dubuque Wahlert;12-17;12

13. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;23-3;NR

14. Monticello;22-10;14

15. Vinton-Shellsburg;26-13;15

Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13).

Class 4A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;28-4;1

2. North Scott;30-5;2

3. Marion;33-6;3

4. Indianola;35-6;5

5. Western Dubuque;22-10;4

6. West Delaware;28-14;6

7. North Polk;28-9;7

8. Clear Creek-Amana;30-10;10

9. Lewis Central;26-7;11

10. Norwalk;23-10;8

11. Bondurant-Farrar;22-10;9

12. Oskaloosa;22-10;NR

13. Pella;18-12;NR

14. Bishop Heelan;21-14;15

15. Knoxville;25-12;13

Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)

Class 5A

School;Record;LW

1. Iowa City Liberty;28-8;1

2. Ankeny;33-4;2

3. Pleasant Valley;25-6;3

4. Dowling Catholic;29-9;4

5. Cedar Falls;32-6;6

6. Ankeny Centennial;27-9;5

7. Waukee Northwest;26-12;7

8. Johnston;25-10;8

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;21-11;12

10. Valley;19-20;9

11. Urbandale;14-19;10

12. Sioux City East;22-12;12

13. Sioux City North;21-14;13

14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;22-17;14

15. Dubuque Senior;20-16;15

Dropped Out: None.

