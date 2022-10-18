High school volleyball: Final IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Springville;34-3;1
2. North Tama;36-4;2
3. Gahlen Catholic;19-7;4
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;29-9;5
5. Burlington Notre Dame;29-13;3
6. Newell-Fonda;25-4;6
7. Ankeny Christian;33-3;7
8. Don Bosco;25-12;8
9. Holy Trinity Catholic;25-15;10
10. North Cedar;24-9;11
11. Sidney;29-8;9
12. New London;25-9;14
13. Stanton;28-8;15
14. AGWSR;14-23;12
15. Dunkerton;20-14;13
Dropped Out: None.
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Dike-New Hartford;40-2;1
2. Western Christian;37-5;2
3. Wapsie Valley;38-4;3
4. Hinton;23-3;7
5. Denver;33-10;4
6. Lisbon;36-2;6
7. Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont;27-5;5
8. Sumner-Fredericksburg;28-10;9
9. Grundy Center;29-12;10
10. West Burlington;34-6;11
11. Kuemper Catholic;35-4;13
12. Beckman Catholic;26-10;14
13. Treynor;27-8;15
14. Missouri Valley;32-6;8
15. Ridge View;28-7;NR
Dropped Out: Wilton (15).
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Des Moines Christian;42-5;1
2. Davenport Assumption;27-7;2
3. Mount Vernon;31-5;3
4. Sioux Center;27-3;4
5. West Liberty;28-7;6
6. Unity Christian;20-9;7
7. Osage;26-6;8
8. Union;39-9;5
9. Solon;23-12;9
10. Nevada;22-13;10
11. Mid-Prairie;25-11;11
12. Dubuque Wahlert;12-17;12
13. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;23-3;NR
14. Monticello;22-10;14
15. Vinton-Shellsburg;26-13;15
Dropped Out: Center Point-Urbana (13).
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;28-4;1
2. North Scott;30-5;2
3. Marion;33-6;3
4. Indianola;35-6;5
5. Western Dubuque;22-10;4
6. West Delaware;28-14;6
7. North Polk;28-9;7
8. Clear Creek-Amana;30-10;10
9. Lewis Central;26-7;11
10. Norwalk;23-10;8
11. Bondurant-Farrar;22-10;9
12. Oskaloosa;22-10;NR
13. Pella;18-12;NR
14. Bishop Heelan;21-14;15
15. Knoxville;25-12;13
Dropped Out: ADM (12), Charles City (14)
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Iowa City Liberty;28-8;1
2. Ankeny;33-4;2
3. Pleasant Valley;25-6;3
4. Dowling Catholic;29-9;4
5. Cedar Falls;32-6;6
6. Ankeny Centennial;27-9;5
7. Waukee Northwest;26-12;7
8. Johnston;25-10;8
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;21-11;12
10. Valley;19-20;9
11. Urbandale;14-19;10
12. Sioux City East;22-12;12
13. Sioux City North;21-14;13
14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;22-17;14
15. Dubuque Senior;20-16;15
Dropped Out: None.