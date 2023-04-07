Prep girls
Thursday's results
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12, East 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 5, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2
Mason City 4, Hudson 1
Marion 9, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Iowa City Liberty 8, Mount Vernon 0
Decorah 2, North Fayette-Valley 1
Dike-New Hartford 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3
Prep boys
AREA
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, North Fayette Valley 3
Hudson 6, Charles City 1
Waverly-Shell Rock 4, New Hampton 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 10, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Iowa City West 2, Cedar Falls 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Marion 7, Cedar Rapids Washington 0