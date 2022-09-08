High School Football Schedule: Sept. 9

Friday’s Prep football schedule Class 5A

Group 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls

Group 5

West at Davenport West

Class 4A

District 2

Webster City at Waverly-Shell Rock, Fort Dodge at East, Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, Benton Community at Marion

Class 3A

District 3

Union (La Porte City) at Center Point-Urbana, Independence at West Liberty, Grinnell at South Tama, Southeast Valley at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Class 2A

District 3

Algona at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, MFL Mar-Mac at Osage

District 4

Postville at North Fayette-Valley, Union at Center Point-Urbana, Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 1A

District 3

Lynnville-Sully at East Marshall, Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin

District 4

Anamosa at Cascade, Monticello at Beckman, Postville at North Fayette Valley, MFL Mar-Mac at Osage, Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg, Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class A

District 2

Belmond-Klemme at Newman, Saint Ansgar at North Union, North Butler at West Fork, West Hancock at Lake Mills.

District 3

Hudson at North Tama, AGWSR at BCLUW, Wapsie Valley at Grundy Center

8-Player

District 3

Riceville at West Central, Janesville at Tripoli

District 4

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Dunkerton, Collins-Maxwell at Don Bosco.