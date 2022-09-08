High School Football Schedule: Sept. 9

Friday’s Prep football schedule Class 5A
Group 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls
Group 5
West at Davenport West
Class 4A
District 2
Webster City at Waverly-Shell Rock, Fort Dodge at East, Mason City at Charles City, Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, Benton Community at Marion, West Delaware at Decorah
Class 3A
District 3
West Delaware at Decoray, Union (La Porte City) at Center Point-Urbana, Mason City at Charles City, Independence at West Liberty, Grinnell at South Tama, Southeast Valley at Hampton-Dumont-CAL
People are also reading…
Class 2A
District 3
Oelwein at New Hampton, Algona at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Dike-New Hartford at Clear Lake, Forest City at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Crestwood at Waukon, MFL Mar-Mac at Osage
District 4
Postville at North Fayette-Valley, Crestwood at Waukon, Oelwein at New Hampton, Union at Center Point-Urbana, Dubuque Wahlert at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Aplington-Parkersburg at Jesup.
Class 1A
District 3
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs, Lynnville-Sully at East Marshall, Dike-New Hartford at Clear Lake, Aplington-Parkersburg at Jesup, Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg, Iowa Falls-Alden at South Hardin.
District 4
Anamosa at Cascade, Monticello at Beckman, Postville at North Fayette Valley, MFL Mar-Mac at Osage, Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg, Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Class A
District 2
Belmond-Klemme at Newman, Saint Ansgar at North Union, North Butler at West Fork, West Hancock at Lake Mills.
District 3
Nashua-Plainfield at Central Springs, Hudson at North Tama, AGWSR at BCLUW, Wapsie Valley at Grundy Center.
8-Player
District 3
Green Mountain-Garwin at Clarksville, Riceville at West Central, Janesville at Tripoli
District 4
GMG at Clarksville, Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Dunkerton, Collins-Maxwell at Don Bosco.