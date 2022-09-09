High School Football: Iowa High School Scoreboard

Friday’s scores
(Scores will be updated throughout the night)
METRO
Cedar Rapids Prairie 24, Cedar Falls 7
Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo East 6
Davenport West 46, Waterloo West 20
Columbus Catholic 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
AREA
CLASS 5A
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Cedar Rapids Washington 6
Iowa City West 40, Dubuque Hempstead 15
Pleasant Valley 14, Linn-Mar 7
Iowa City High 55, Ames 19
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Dubuque Wahlert 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 28, Webster City 0
West Delaware 42, Decorah 6
Western Dubuque 36, Iowa City Liberty 30
Class 3A
Independence 50, West Liberty 8
Class 2A
Dike-New Hartford 28, Clear Lake 20
South Hardin 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Mason City 33, Charles City 7
North Fayette-Valley 78, Postville 0
New Hampton 47, Oelwein 0
Class 1A
Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Jesup 19
Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 7
Columbus 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Osage 28, MFL MarMac 22
Class A
AGWSR 28, BCLUW 26
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18
Grundy Center 20, Wapsie Valley 7
Hudson 17, North Tama 0
South Winneshiek 53, Clayton Ridge 19
North Butler 20, West Fork 6
Lynnville-Sully 49, East Marshall 7
Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 0
Eight-Man
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, Dunkerton 6
West Central 58, Riceville 34
Clarksville 82, Green Mountain-Garwin 16
Tripoli 74, Janesville 14
Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley 6