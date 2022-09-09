 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

High School Football: Iowa High School Scoreboard

Friday’s scores

(Scores will be updated throughout the night)

METRO

Cedar Rapids Prairie 24, Cedar Falls 7

Fort Dodge 50, Waterloo East 6

Davenport West 46, Waterloo West 20

Columbus Catholic 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

AREA

CLASS 5A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Cedar Rapids Washington 6

Iowa City West 40, Dubuque Hempstead 15

Pleasant Valley 14, Linn-Mar 7

Iowa City High 55, Ames 19

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Dubuque Wahlert 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 28, Webster City 0

West Delaware 42, Decorah 6

Western Dubuque 36, Iowa City Liberty 30

Class 3A

Independence 50, West Liberty 8

Class 2A

Dike-New Hartford 28, Clear Lake 20

South Hardin 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Mason City 33, Charles City 7

North Fayette-Valley 78, Postville 0

New Hampton 47, Oelwein 0

Class 1A

Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Jesup 19

Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 7

Columbus 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Osage 28, MFL MarMac 22

Class A

AGWSR 28, BCLUW 26

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18

Grundy Center 20, Wapsie Valley 7

Hudson 17, North Tama 0

South Winneshiek 53, Clayton Ridge 19

North Butler 20, West Fork 6

Lynnville-Sully 49, East Marshall 7

Saint Ansgar 48, North Union 0

Eight-Man

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, Dunkerton 6

West Central 58, Riceville 34

Clarksville 82, Green Mountain-Garwin 16

Tripoli 74, Janesville 14

Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley 6

