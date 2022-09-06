High School Football: Iowa AP Top Ten Poll

Prep
AP Top Ten
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Southeast Polk (9);2-0;99;1
2. Ankeny (1);2-0;88;2
3. Pleasant Valley;2-0;77;4
4. Cedar Falls;2-0;64;6
5. West Des Moines Dowling;1-1;51;T7
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;49;T7
7. West Des Moines Valley;1-1;44;3
8. Ames;2-0;23;NR
9. Johnston;1-1;16;NR
10. Urbandale;1-1;12;5
Others receiving votes: Sioux City East 7. Ottumwa 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Iowa City High 3. Davenport West 2. Des Moines North 1. Dubuque Senior 1. Marion Linn-Mar 1.
Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8);2-0;95;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2);2-0;79;2
3. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-0;66;4
4. Indianola;2-0;64;3
5. Eldridge North Scott;2-0;61;5
6. Iowa City Liberty;2-0;51;7
7. Bondurant Farrar;2-0;48;6
8. Norwalk;2-0;47;8
9. Cedar Rapids Washington;2-0;25;9
10. Carlisle;1-1;4;NR
(tie) Le Mars;2-0;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 3. Newton 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1.<
Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Adel ADM (2);2-0;79;4
2. Humboldt (3);2-0;77;3
3. Harlan (5);1-1;73;2
4. Alleman North Polk;2-0;67;T6
5. Mount Vernon;2-0;51;NR
6. Van Horne;2-0;49;8
7. Solon;1-1;28;1
8. MOC-Floyd Valley;2-0;25;9
9. Davenport Assumption;1-1;20;T6
10. Algona;2-0;19;NR
Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 15. Washington 13. Hampton-Dumont 12. Creston 8. Nevada 8. Independence 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Sioux Center 1.
Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Williamsburg (4);2-0;81;2
2. O-A/BCIG (2);2-0;75;1
3. Central Lyon-GLR (3);2-0;65;3
4. West Marshall;2-0;50;5
5. Spirit Lake;2-0;46;4
6. Dubuque Wahlert;2-0;43;6
7. North Fayette;2-0;35;8
8. Southeast Valley;2-0;31;7
9. New Hampton;2-0;29;9
10. Centerville;2-0;11 NR
Others receiving votes: Greene County 8. Wellman Mid-Prairie 5. Cresco Crestwood 4. Monroe PCM 3. Inwood West Lyon 2. Clear Lake 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Red Oak 2. Shenandoah 1.<
Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. West Sioux (7);2-0;88;1
2. Van Meter (2);1-1;70;2
3. Pella Christian;2-0;64;5
3. Dyersville Beckman;2-0;64;4
5. West Branch;2-0;44;6
6. Dike-New Hartford;1-1;35;3
7. Hull Western Christian;2-0;30;NR
8. Underwood;2-0;25;T9
9. Aplington-Parkersburg;2-0;24;8
10. Denver;2-0;19;T9
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Durant 11. Wilton 4. Iowa City Regina 1. Cascade 1.
Class A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (4) 2-0 83 1
(tie) Grundy Center (4) 2-0 83 2
3. Woodbury Central (1) 2-0 75 3
4. Lynnville-Sully;2-0;56;5
5. Mount Ayr;2-0;43;7
6. Alburnett;2-0;41;9
7. North Linn;1-1;21;NR
8. St. Ansgar;1-1;16;NR
9. Hartley HMS;1-1;14;NR
10. Ackley AGWSR;2-0;11;NR
(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca;2-0;11;10
Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Southwest Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4. Ogden 3. Paullina South O'Brien 1. North Union 1. Conrad BCLUW 1. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1.<
Class 8-Man
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary's (7);2-0;88;1
2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1);2-0;74;2
3. Wayland WACO (1);3-0;71;3
4. Newell-Fonda;2-0;56;4
5. Anita CAM;2-0;48;5
6. Easton Valley;1-1;38;8
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;2-0;32;6
8. Lenox;2-0;28;10
9. Brooklyn BGM;2-0;11;NR
(tie) Maynard West Central;2-0;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Central City 8. Baxter 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 7. Tripoli 7. Collins-Maxwell 3. Bedford 3. Algona Garrigan 2. West Harrison Mondamin 1.<