High School Football: Iowa AP Top Ten Poll

Clip art prep football

Prep

AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Southeast Polk (9);2-0;99;1

2. Ankeny (1);2-0;88;2

3. Pleasant Valley;2-0;77;4

4. Cedar Falls;2-0;64;6

5. West Des Moines Dowling;1-1;51;T7

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;49;T7

7. West Des Moines Valley;1-1;44;3

8. Ames;2-0;23;NR

9. Johnston;1-1;16;NR

10. Urbandale;1-1;12;5

Others receiving votes: Sioux City East 7. Ottumwa 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Iowa City High 3. Davenport West 2. Des Moines North 1. Dubuque Senior 1. Marion Linn-Mar 1.

Class 4A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8);2-0;95;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2);2-0;79;2

3. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-0;66;4

4. Indianola;2-0;64;3

5. Eldridge North Scott;2-0;61;5

6. Iowa City Liberty;2-0;51;7

7. Bondurant Farrar;2-0;48;6

8. Norwalk;2-0;47;8

9. Cedar Rapids Washington;2-0;25;9

10. Carlisle;1-1;4;NR

(tie) Le Mars;2-0;4;NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 3. Newton 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 3A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Adel ADM (2);2-0;79;4

2. Humboldt (3);2-0;77;3

3. Harlan (5);1-1;73;2

4. Alleman North Polk;2-0;67;T6

5. Mount Vernon;2-0;51;NR

6. Van Horne;2-0;49;8

7. Solon;1-1;28;1

8. MOC-Floyd Valley;2-0;25;9

9. Davenport Assumption;1-1;20;T6

10. Algona;2-0;19;NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 15. Washington 13. Hampton-Dumont 12. Creston 8. Nevada 8. Independence 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Sioux Center 1.

Class 2A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Williamsburg (4);2-0;81;2

2. O-A/BCIG (2);2-0;75;1

3. Central Lyon-GLR (3);2-0;65;3

4. West Marshall;2-0;50;5

5. Spirit Lake;2-0;46;4

6. Dubuque Wahlert;2-0;43;6

7. North Fayette;2-0;35;8

8. Southeast Valley;2-0;31;7

9. New Hampton;2-0;29;9

10. Centerville;2-0;11 NR

Others receiving votes: Greene County 8. Wellman Mid-Prairie 5. Cresco Crestwood 4. Monroe PCM 3. Inwood West Lyon 2. Clear Lake 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Red Oak 2. Shenandoah 1.

Class 1A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. West Sioux (7);2-0;88;1

2. Van Meter (2);1-1;70;2

3. Pella Christian;2-0;64;5

3. Dyersville Beckman;2-0;64;4

5. West Branch;2-0;44;6

6. Dike-New Hartford;1-1;35;3

7. Hull Western Christian;2-0;30;NR

8. Underwood;2-0;25;T9

9. Aplington-Parkersburg;2-0;24;8

10. Denver;2-0;19;T9

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Durant 11. Wilton 4. Iowa City Regina 1. Cascade 1.

Class A

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (4) 2-0 83 1

(tie) Grundy Center (4) 2-0 83 2

3. Woodbury Central (1) 2-0 75 3

4. Lynnville-Sully;2-0;56;5

5. Mount Ayr;2-0;43;7

6. Alburnett;2-0;41;9

7. North Linn;1-1;21;NR

8. St. Ansgar;1-1;16;NR

9. Hartley HMS;1-1;14;NR

10. Ackley AGWSR;2-0;11;NR

(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca;2-0;11;10

Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Southwest Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4. Ogden 3. Paullina South O'Brien 1. North Union 1. Conrad BCLUW 1. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1.

Class 8-Man

Record;Pts;Prv

1. Remsen Saint Mary's (7);2-0;88;1

2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1);2-0;74;2

3. Wayland WACO (1);3-0;71;3

4. Newell-Fonda;2-0;56;4

5. Anita CAM;2-0;48;5

6. Easton Valley;1-1;38;8

7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;2-0;32;6

8. Lenox;2-0;28;10

9. Brooklyn BGM;2-0;11;NR

(tie) Maynard West Central;2-0;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 8. Baxter 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 7. Tripoli 7. Collins-Maxwell 3. Bedford 3. Algona Garrigan 2. West Harrison Mondamin 1.

Tags

