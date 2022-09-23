High School Football: Friday's Area Scoreboard

Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 56, East 0
Columbus 42, Cascade 0
Southeast Polk 56, West 0
8-Player
Easton Valley 49, Central City 6
Colo-Nesco 58, Collins-Maxwell 44
Tripoli 58, Clarksville 42
Turkey Valley 61, Janesville 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 52, West Central 32
Riceville 50, Kee 44
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Green Mountain-Garwin 8
Don Bosco 57, Dunkerton 12
Class A
Nashua-Plainifield 20, BCLUW 6
Mason City Newman 49, North Butler 15
Wapsie Valley 33, Hudson 0
St. Ansgar 42, North Tama 0
Grundy Center 35, AGWSR 0
Class 1A
Denver 56, Central Springs 0
Dyersville Beckman 89, Postville 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12
MFL Mar-Mac 19, Suimner-Fredericksburg 6
Dike-New Hartford 62, East Marshall 0
Class 2A
Wauko 49, Oelwein 0
New Hampton 24, Crestwood 14
Dubuque Wahlert 48, North Fayette Valley 14
Class 3A
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Charles City 0
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Mason City 13, Decorah 7
Class 5A
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38, Dubuque Senior 0
Linn-Mar 56, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Iowa City High 49, Iowa City West 0