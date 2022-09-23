 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

High School Football: Friday's Area Scoreboard

METRO

Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 56, East 0

Columbus 42, Cascade 0

Southeast Polk 56, West 0

8-Player

Easton Valley 49, Central City 6

Colo-Nesco 58, Collins-Maxwell 44

Tripoli 58, Clarksville 42

Turkey Valley 61, Janesville 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, West Central 32

Riceville 50, Kee 44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Green Mountain-Garwin 8

Don Bosco 57, Dunkerton 12

Class A

Nashua-Plainifield 20, BCLUW 6

Mason City Newman 49, North Butler 15

Wapsie Valley 33, Hudson 0

St. Ansgar 42, North Tama 0

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR 0

Class 1A

Denver 56, Central Springs 0

Dyersville Beckman 89, Postville 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 28, South Hardin 12

MFL Mar-Mac 19, Suimner-Fredericksburg 6

Dike-New Hartford 62, East Marshall 0

Class 2A

Wauko 49, Oelwein 0

New Hampton 24, Crestwood 14

Dubuque Wahlert 48, North Fayette Valley 14

Class 3A

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Charles City 0

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Mason City 13, Decorah 7

Class 5A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 38, Dubuque Senior 0

Linn-Mar 56, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Iowa City High 49, Iowa City West 0

