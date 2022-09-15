 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Football: Friday's area schedule

Clip art prep football

Class 5A

Group 3

Cedar Falls at Ankeny Centennial

Group 5

Dubuque Senior at West

Class 4A

District 2

Waverly-Shell Rock at West Delaware, East at Des Moines North, Mason City at Webster City, Western Dubuque at Dubuque Hempstead, Marion at Central DeWitt, Charles City at Decorah.

Class 3A

District 3

Waverly-Shell Rock at West Delaware, Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana, Charles City at Decorah, Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence, South Tama at Benton Community, Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Nevada

Class 2A

District 3

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at New Hampton, Osage at Clear Lake, Crestwood at Forest City.

District 4

Waukon at North Fayette-Valley, Jesup at Oelwein, Dubuque Wahlert at Union.

Class 1A

District 3

East Marshall at Central Springs, South Hardin at Dike-New Hartford, Denver at Aplington-Parkersburg.

District 4

Beckman at Cascade, Sumner-Fredericksburg at Postville, Columbus at MFL Mar-Mac.

Class A

District 2

Saint Ansgar at Newman, BCLUW at North Butler, West Hancock at West Fork, Lake Mills at North Union.

District 3

North Tama at Nashua-Plainfield, BCLUW at North Butler, Wapsie Valley at AGWSR, Grundy Center at Hudson.

8-Player

District 3

West Central at Clarksville, Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Janesville at Kee High, Turkey Valley at Riceville.

District 4

Tripoli at Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Collins-Maxwell at Dunkerton, Don Bosco at Colo-Nesco. 

