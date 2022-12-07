High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus 37
Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 41
Waterloo West 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 50
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 67, Dubuque Senior 59
Linn-Mar 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
Iowa City Liberty 83, Dubuque Hempstead 38
Dubuque Wahlert 53, Iowa City High 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Western Dubuque 54
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 75, Denver 33
East Buchanan 71, Starmont 25
Grundy Center 61, East Marshall 30
Mason City Newman 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53
Central Springs 66, North Butler 34
North Fayette-Valley 66, Postville 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Jesup 47
Turkey Valley 44, MFL Mar-Mac 38
Hudson 52, Wapsie Valley 25
Dunkerton 59, Tripoli 41
Green Mountain-Garwin 47, North Tama 25
Riceville 63, Janesville 19
Clear Creek-Amana 75, Independence 23
Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42
Prep boys
METRO
Aplington-Parkersburg 94, Columbus 27
Des Moines Hoover 53, Waterloo East 36
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Williamsburg 50
Dubuque Senior 76, West Delaware 47
AREA
East Buchanan 62, Starmont 31
Dike-New Hartford 55, Denver 51
Dunkerton 96, Tripoli 68
Independence 61, Clear Creek-Amana 53
North Butler 51, Central Springs 35
North Fayette Valley 59, Postville 24
South Winneshiek 68, West Central 31
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, South Hardin 50
North Tama 55, Green Mountain-Garwin 48
Grundy Center 77, East Marshall 49
Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
Jesup 69, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Union 54, Oelwein 51
Wapsie Valley 67, Hudson 65
MFL Mar-Mac 70, Turkey Valley 27