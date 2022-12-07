 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Better-basketball-clip-art

Prep girls

METRO

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Columbus 37

Cedar Falls 57, Cedar Rapids Washington 41

Waterloo West 58, Cedar Rapids Prairie 50

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 67, Dubuque Senior 59

Linn-Mar 63, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

Iowa City Liberty 83, Dubuque Hempstead 38

Dubuque Wahlert 53, Iowa City High 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Western Dubuque 54

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 75, Denver 33

East Buchanan 71, Starmont 25

Grundy Center 61, East Marshall 30

Mason City Newman 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53

Central Springs 66, North Butler 34

North Fayette-Valley 66, Postville 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Jesup 47

Turkey Valley 44, MFL Mar-Mac 38

Hudson 52, Wapsie Valley 25

Dunkerton 59, Tripoli 41

Green Mountain-Garwin 47, North Tama 25

Riceville 63, Janesville 19

Clear Creek-Amana 75, Independence 23

Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42

Prep boys

METRO

Aplington-Parkersburg 94, Columbus 27

Des Moines Hoover 53, Waterloo East 36

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Williamsburg 50

Dubuque Senior 76, West Delaware 47

AREA

East Buchanan 62, Starmont 31

Dike-New Hartford 55, Denver 51

Dunkerton 96, Tripoli 68

Independence 61, Clear Creek-Amana 53

North Butler 51, Central Springs 35

North Fayette Valley 59, Postville 24

South Winneshiek 68, West Central 31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, South Hardin 50

North Tama 55, Green Mountain-Garwin 48

Grundy Center 77, East Marshall 49

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Jesup 69, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Union 54, Oelwein 51

Wapsie Valley 67, Hudson 65

MFL Mar-Mac 70, Turkey Valley 27

