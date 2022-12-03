 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball Scoreboards: Friday's results

  • 0
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Mason City 66, Waterloo East 32

Columbus 53, South Hardin 37

Cedar Falls 71, Dubuque Hempstead 30

Waterloo West 60, Dubuque Senior 47

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53

Iowa City High 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50

Linn-Mar 60, Dubuque Wahlert 57

Iowa City Liberty 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 22

AREA

Belmond-Klemme 54, Lake Mills 46

People are also reading…

Clear Lake 63, Webster City 37

Osage 27, Central Springs 25

Forest City 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57

Mason City Newman 54, North Butler 27

West Fork 67, Rockford 10

North Union 63, North Iowa 20

Northwood-Kensett 48 Nashua-Plainfield 20

Algona 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17

Clarksville 67, Don Bosco 28

Central Elkader 61, South Winneshiek 20

Jesup 63, Denver 60

Dike-New Hartford 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Union 52, East Marshall 37

Wapsie Valley 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Grundy Center 41

Turkey Valley 52, North Fayette Valley 47

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo East 69, Mason City 61

South Hardin 89, Columbus Catholic 49

Dunkerton 73, Waterloo Christian 39

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Davenport Assumption 56, Dubuque Wahlert 49

Western Dubuque 66, Decorah 63

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52, Davenport North 46

Iowa City Liberty 56, Pleasant Valley 53

AREA

Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 33

Jesup 77, Denver 57

Union 79, East Marshall 66

Clarksville 59, Don Bosco 58

Dike-New Hartford 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Wapsie Valley 29

North Fayette-Valley 42, Turkey Valley 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Forest City 46

West Fork 68, Rockford 54

West Hancock 57, Eagle Grove 41

Newman Catholic 68, North Butler 43

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 57

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News