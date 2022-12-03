High School Basketball Scoreboards: Friday's results

Prep girls
METRO
Mason City 66, Waterloo East 32
Columbus 53, South Hardin 37
Cedar Falls 71, Dubuque Hempstead 30
Waterloo West 60, Dubuque Senior 47
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 59, Cedar Rapids Prairie 53
Iowa City High 54, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50
Linn-Mar 60, Dubuque Wahlert 57
Iowa City Liberty 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 22
AREA
Belmond-Klemme 54, Lake Mills 46
Clear Lake 63, Webster City 37
Osage 27, Central Springs 25
Forest City 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57
Mason City Newman 54, North Butler 27
West Fork 67, Rockford 10
North Union 63, North Iowa 20
Northwood-Kensett 48 Nashua-Plainfield 20
Algona 61, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17
Clarksville 67, Don Bosco 28
Central Elkader 61, South Winneshiek 20
Jesup 63, Denver 60
Dike-New Hartford 68, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Union 52, East Marshall 37
Wapsie Valley 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46 OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Grundy Center 41
Turkey Valley 52, North Fayette Valley 47
Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo East 69, Mason City 61
South Hardin 89, Columbus Catholic 49
Dunkerton 73, Waterloo Christian 39
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Davenport Assumption 56, Dubuque Wahlert 49
Western Dubuque 66, Decorah 63
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52, Davenport North 46
Iowa City Liberty 56, Pleasant Valley 53
AREA
Maquoketa Valley 48, East Buchanan 33
Jesup 77, Denver 57
Union 79, East Marshall 66
Clarksville 59, Don Bosco 58
Dike-New Hartford 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Wapsie Valley 29
North Fayette-Valley 42, Turkey Valley 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Forest City 46
West Fork 68, Rockford 54
West Hancock 57, Eagle Grove 41
Newman Catholic 68, North Butler 43
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 57